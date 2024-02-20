Culture - Sports Vietnamese team ranks fifth in Clipper Round World Yacht Race The Vietnamese sailing team named "Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam" finished in fifth place in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race after docking at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh at 10:35 am on February 19.

Culture - Sports Phu Quoc unveils first on-beach puppet theatre in Vietnam The Vietnamese puppet art programme "Tray Hoi Mua Xuan" (Spring Celebration) is taking place in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, aiming to showcase Vietnam's intangible cultural heritage to both domestic and foreign tourists.

Videos First teams in World largest Clipper Race arrive in Ha Long The first teams of the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race have made their early arrival at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

Culture - Sports Tet celebration held for Vietnamese in Japan More than 300 Vietnamese people living in the central and southern regions of Japan on February 18 gathered at a festival in Hiroshima prefecture to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) of the Dragon.