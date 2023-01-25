Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Zodiac figurines created to welcome Lunar New Year

A collection of ceramic cats in unique designs has been introduced by the Minh Long Ceramics and Porcelainware Co., Ltd to welcome the Year of the Cat.
VNA

  • An artisan completes the final steps before putting the ceramic work into the kiln. (Photo: VNP)

  • With unique designs, the cats are excellent Tet gifts for family and friends. (Photo: VNP)

  • The “Dai Cat” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNP)

  • The “Tai Loc” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNP)

  • The “Van Phuc” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNA)

  • The collection of ceramic cats is a unique gift during the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet. (Photo: VNP)

Other albums