Zodiac figurines created to welcome Lunar New Year
A collection of ceramic cats in unique designs has been introduced by the Minh Long Ceramics and Porcelainware Co., Ltd to welcome the Year of the Cat.
-
An artisan completes the final steps before putting the ceramic work into the kiln. (Photo: VNP)
-
With unique designs, the cats are excellent Tet gifts for family and friends. (Photo: VNP)
-
The “Dai Cat” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNP)
-
The “Tai Loc” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNP)
-
The “Van Phuc” figurine is gilded with gold. (Photo: VNA)
-
The collection of ceramic cats is a unique gift during the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet. (Photo: VNP)