Bordering Lai Chau works to prevent avian flu intrusion

– The northern province of Lai Chau, which borders China’s Yunnan province, is rolling out drastic measures to cope with high risks of avian flu spreading from China through some border gates and gateways.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Ngoc An has asked the Department of Health to prepare isolation areas, medicine and equipment to provide emergency aid and treatment to bird flu infection cases if necessary.An ambulatory team for the prevention and control of the disease has been strengthened to stand ready for any infections, while local officials are asked to tighten supervision for early detection of cases in the community.The provincial Department of Preventive Medicine has also worked with interdisciplinary agencies at the border gates to perform health checks on people crossing the gates, while rolling out communications on preventive measures against the virus.The provincial leader also requested the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to keep a close watch on the prevention and control of bird flu in poultry as well as the transportation and trade of livestock and poultry products.Meanwhile, the authorized agencies is asked to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to investigate and handle poultry smugglers, while encouraging locals to report immediately suspected cases in poultry.So far, Vietnam has recorded no human H7N9 infections.At least 270 H7N9 human infections had been reported in China, with 87 fatalities. Most cases were around the Yangtze and Pearl river deltas.-VNA