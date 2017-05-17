However, participants pointed out that the Resolution has yet to meet expectations, failing to produce substantive favourable conditions or create real driving forces for the reform of institutions while the business environment is slow to improve.

A quick survey in late 2016 and early 2017 of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) showed three quarters of responded businesses think the five groups of solutions set in the resolution have brought about “positive” impacts, and only one quarter said they have not felt any effect.

– The business community has put forward recommendations for the more effective implementation of the Government’s Resolution No.35/NQ-CP on supporting and developing enterprises through 2020 at a conference with the Prime Minister in Hanoi on May 17.

They attributed those failures to the unclear definition of power and responsibility, and the poor enforcement of the Government and Prime Minister’s instructions.

Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Nguyen Van Than called on the Government to take measures to reduce production cost.

Businesses themselves should abide by law and proactively improve their capacity, he said, adding that big companies need to support smaller ones in the sale of products to join the global value chain.

President of the BRG Group Nguyen Thi Nga hoped the Government will devise a mechanism soon to allow businesses to operate on an equal footing with other economic sectors, and build a clear and specific legal corridor to spur business development.

To address the shortcomings, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the Government will push ahead with administrative reform to enable businesses to develop in all fields and sectors as well as encourage business households and individuals to forge connectivity to form companies, and support enterprises to promote innovation, industrial modernization, and human resources development.

He urged ministries and departments to revise and simplify business and investment regulations in accordance with the Law on Investment and Law on Enterprises.-VNA