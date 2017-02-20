Da Nang promotes APEC Vietnam 2017

A photo of the central city of Da Nang (Source: danangcity.gov.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang, which will host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November 2017, has worked to promote the event and the beauty of its landscapes and people.

The city’s streets were decorated with banners with information and the logo of APEC 2017.

The Department of Tourism has worked with travel agencies to organise a programme to promote Da Nang’s tourism, providing information on the city’s events and new tourism products.

To date, Da Nang has prepared nearly 22,000 rooms in about 600 accommodation establishments, including ones at international standard for the APEC 2017 Economic Leaders’ Week.

In the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2017, leaders of Da Nang city will meet with leaders of APEC member economies and major businesses. The city will also hold field trips for guests and investors, along with exhibitions at the city’s Press Centre and the venues for the CEO Summit and the meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council.

Established in 1989, APEC comprises 21 economies, namely Australia; Brunei; Canada; Chile; China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam.

Vietnam joined APEC in 1998, and hosted APEC in 2006.-VNA