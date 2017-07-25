Hydrate of the Dak Nong Aluminium Company. The company has earned 50 million USD from exporting aluminium and hydrate so far this year. (Photo: VNA)

– The Dak Nong Aluminium Company in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, part of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group, has earned 50 million USD from exporting 140,000 tonnes of aluminium and 24,000 tonnes of hydrate so far this year.The company produced more than 240,000 tonnes of aluminium in the period and expects to generate another 230,000 tonnes by the end of this year.Most of their products are sold in the Republic of Korea and Japan.According to experts, Vietnam is endowed with a large amount of bauxite, with estimated reserves of 11 billion tonnes, mainly in the Central Highland region.The Dak Nong Aluminium Company, built at total cost of 16.8 trillion VND (739 million USD) with a designed capacity of 650,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, became operational in November, 2016 at Nhan Co industrial park in Nhan Co commune, Dak R’Lap district.-VNA