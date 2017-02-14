Ford sells 2,544 units in January

Ford Vietnam reported January sales of 2,544 units with its EcoSport, Ranger and Transit models continuing to retain segment leadership (Photo: baodautu.vn)

- Ford Vietnam reported January sales of 2,544 units with its EcoSport, Ranger and Transit models continuing to retain segment leadership.The Ranger led with sales rising 3 percent year-over-year to 1,342 vehicles and accounting for almost half the pickup trucks sold in the country.The EcoSport SUV remained the leader of the compact SUV segment, selling 449 vehicles.The Transit maintained its leadership of the commercial bus and van segment with sales of 289 vehicles.The Everest SUV delivered sales of 116 vehicles while the Explorer premium SUV sold 137 units. Ford Vietnam recently began importing the latter from the US with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine.Focus saw sales of 110 units, while the sporty Fiesta saw sales rise 12 percent from a year ago to 94 units.-VNA