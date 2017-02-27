HCM City and Hanoi lead e-business index

The Vietnam Online Business Forum in Hanoi. (Source: ngaynay.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - HCM City and Hanoi continue to lead Vietnamese localities in e-commerce, The Vietnam E-commerce Association (Vecom) announced at the 2017 Vietnam Online Business Forum in Hanoi last week.



The announcement came from the 2016 e-Business Index (EBI), based on a survey from more than 3,500 businesses in 54 provinces and cities across the country.



HCM City took the lead with 78.6 points, followed by Hanoi (75.8 points). Other localities in the top five include Da Nang (52.8 points), Binh Duong (43) and Hai Phong (42.2).



Meanwhile, the five provinces with the lowest points are Yen Bai (23.7 point), Tuyen Quang (23.2), Bac Kan (22.6), Ca Mau and Lang Son (21.2).



The gap between the country’s two economic hubs remains large compared with other localities.



The EBI was first published in 2012 with the purpose of evaluating the application of e-commerce and comparing the development among localities.



The index was based on four criteria: information technology infrastructure and human resources, transactions between businesses and customers (B2C), transactions between businesses and businesses (B2B) and transactions between businesses and state agencies (G2B).



Of these, Hanoi has the highest index in human resources and infrastructure with 93.7 point, followed by HCM City with 85.5 point.



Meanwhile, HCM City topped the B2C index with 72.4 points, followed by Hanoi, Binh Duong and Hai Phong. For the B2B category, HCM City also leads with 77 points, followed by Hanoi and Da Nang.



For the last category, Da Nang received highest valuation on the satisfaction of G2B transaction, gaining 81 points, followed by HCM City and Hanoi.



The 2017 Vietnam Online Business Forum will take place in HCM City on March 3.-VNA