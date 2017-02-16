HCM City opens 11 new waterway piers

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The HCM City Inland Waterway Port Authority has built 11 inland waterway piers for boat tours.



The piers are located at Lo Gom street in District 6, Binh Dong street in District 8, Binh Hoa residential area in Binh Thanh district, Hoi Son pagoda in District 9, Phu Xuan wharf in Nha Be district, and Giong Chua relic site in Can Gio district.



The piers host both waiting rooms and berths. The structures took almost four years to build and cost 20 billion VND (885,000 USD), the authority said.



The Departments of Planning and Architecture, Transport, Culture, Sports and Tourism proposed these facilities to facilitate waterway tourism.



With nearly 1,000km of rivers and canals, the city has identified waterway development as a huge opportunity for tourism.



Experts said the development of waterway transport infrastructure will not only grow tourism in HCM City but also link it with popular tourist attractions in the southern region, the Mekong Delta and Cambodia.



Besides, it is a solution to reduce traffic congestion, they pointed out.-VNA