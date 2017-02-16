HCM City’s NA deputies called to improve law-making activities

President Tran Dai Quang speaks at the conference (Source: VNA)

– NA deputies of Ho Chi Minh City need to continue improving the quality of their activities in building drafts law, especially those related to the improvement of the State apparatus, socio-economic development, defence-security and human right, President Tran Dai Quang has said.Addressing a conference to review activities of the city’s NA delegation in 2016 and launch tasks in 2017 on February 16 in HCM City, the President urged the city’s NA deputies to propose issues concerning mechanism and policies, towards helping the city achieve a breakthrough development in the future.They were asked to focus on settling complaints and denunciation of the people basing on the law on complaints and denunciation and the law on reception of citizens, thus meeting legitimate aspirations of locals.The quality of supervision activities of NA should be improved, he said, adding that the city’s NA delegation should work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s HCM City chapter, and sectors in order to roll out plans for the city’s future development.The standing committee of HCM City’s NA deputies delegation was required to diversify the form of meetings with voters and maintain regular connection with local voters to hear their opinions, thus creating consensus in the community.Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh La Thang, who is also the head of the HCM City NA delegation, called on greater efforts from local deputies to complete tasks of the year.Supervision of the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciation must be enhanced, he stressed, suggesting enhancing thematic survey activities regarding socio-economic and budget matters, and building policies to attract experts and scientists in giving advices to NA deputies.NA deputies should offer suggestions to the municipal authorities, thus bettering their management, towards developing the city into a civilised and modern city, he said.Participants to the conference shared experience regarding activities of the NA, the organisation of meetings with voters and the settlement of citizens’ complaints, and those to improve the efficiency of NA deputies’ operation.In 2016, HCM City’s NA delegation organised 78 meetings with over 15,713 local voters participated in. Along with meetings as regulated, it also arranged two meetings with voters in enterprises and armed forces units in the city.The delegation maintained regular receptions for citizens, handling 469 out of total 494 complaints and denunciations.Implementing the NA’s resolutions on the law and ordinance programme, the delegation held 13 workshops to give opinions to drafts laws, and collect 725 opinions to send to the NA Standing Committee.It planned to hold workshops to collect opinions on drafts law that will be discussed at the 3rd and 4th sessions of the 14th NA, and join supervision delegations of the Standing Committee, the Committee for Ethnic Affairs, and other committees of the NA.-VNA