Hoang Xuan Vinh fails in World Cup’s 50m pistol event

Hoang Xuan Vinh fails at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup’s men’s 50m pistol event in India (File photo)

- Olympic medallist Hoang Xuan Vinh did not qualify in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup’s men’s 50m pistol event held in India recently.Vinh, who won one gold and one silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, could not make the final eight of his strong point with only 550 points, and ranked ninth.This was his second event at the tournament. He pocketed a silver in the 10m air pistol one day ago.His teammate Tran Quoc Cuong, who also took part in the 50m pistol event, finished 33rd among 34 athletes.Rai Jitu from the host nation secured a gold medal with 230.1 points. His teammate Amanpreet Singh came second with 226.9 points and Iran’s Vahid Goldkhandan was third with 208.Vietnam’s participation in the New Delhi-based tournament is over, but the World Cup will continue till March 4.Vietnamese marksmen will now take part in competitions in Germany in May and in Azerbaijan in June. Later, they will participate in the most important tournament of the year, the Southeast Asian Games, to be held in August in Malaysia.-VNA