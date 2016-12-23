Hong Kong firm build garment factory in Vinh Phuc

The ceremony to start the construction of the Hop Lun factory in Vinh Phuc (Photo: baovinhphuc.com.vn)

– The Hop Lun Vietnam Company Limited of Hong Kong (China) kicked off construction of a garment factory in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 22.The factory will be built on an area of 9.7 hectares in Van Quan and Dinh Chu communes of Lap Thach district.Once operational, the plant is expected to employ 2,500 workers, earn nearly 870 billion VND (38.2 million USD) from exports and contribute 150 billion VND (6.5 million USD) to the State budget per year.The factory will help locals increase their incomes, thus boosting the province’s sio-economic development.Hop Lun Vietnam is the third wholly foreign-invested business to invest in the Lap Thach district. Set up in 1992, the company now has factories in China, Bangladesh and Indonesia with over 28,000 workers who produce 15 million of products each month.-VNA