Instant food among most voted high-quality Vietnamese goods

Vietnamese consumers are still acquainted with physical store shopping, according to the survey (Photo: VNA)

– Manufacturers of sauce, seasoning, dry and instant food, confectionary, non-alcoholic beverage and construction materials (bathroom accessories, tiles) are among those with products voted as high-quality Vietnamese goods.The information is part of a 2016 survey of Vietnamese consumers released by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods in Hanoi on February 23.The survey was conducted in the cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and Ho Chi Minh City, and the provinces of Nghe An, Binh Dinh, Dak Lak, Dong Nai, An Giang, Ben Tre and Dong Thap.Consumers mentioned more than 3,800 businesses, 805 of which gained enough votes for their products to be recognised as high quality.The survey results show that 42 companies have won the high-quality Vietnamese goods title for 21 straight years since the voting programme was launched. Meanwhile, 144 others obtained the recognition for the first time.Market expert Truong Cung Nghia said traditional markets are being dwarfed by supermarkets. Other distribution channels such as specialised stores or groceries still post stable growth as they are convenient for consumers.Meanwhile, Vietnamese consumers are still acquainted with physical store shopping. Although the online distribution network is expanding, it is yet to achieve dominance. Consumers shop mostly fashion items, cosmetics and electronic devices online.Consumption behaviours are still affected by advertisement, but social networks have yet to be a major information channel for consumers, especially middle-income earners and those in rural areas, Nghia said. -VNA