Japanese cherry flowers to be showcased in Hanoi

Crowds of visitors gathered at the cherry blossom festival in 2016 (Source: VNA)

– As many as 150 cherry blossom trees and 7,000 cherry blossom branches imported from Japan will be put on show in downtown Hanoi as part of a Japanese cultural exchange in Hanoi slated for March 10 – 12.The exchange’s organising board said on March 1 that the cherry trees are due to arrive at Hai Phong port on March 1 and transported to the Thong Nhat Park, Hanoi on March 2 for preservation, while the cherry branches will be flown to Hanoi before March 10 and kept at the Hanoi Children’s Palace.Besides the display of cherry blossoms, numerous activities will take place during the cultural exchange, including traditional art performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.A workshop will also be held during the event to promote tourism investment between Hanoi and Japan.According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport Truong Minh Tien, Hanoi plans to organise the exhibition earlier in 2018, in order to include Nhat Tan peach flowers in the event.-VNA