Kovalevskaya awards honour Vietnamese female scientists

At the 2015 Kovalevskaya award presenting ceremony (Source: VNA)

– The individual prize of the annual Kovalevskaya awards 2016 went to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Kim Phi Phung, a lecturer from the University of Natural Science under the Vietnam National University – HCM City.Phung, 60, is a leading specialist with numerous research studies in the chemical - pharmaceutical field, discovering new natural cures for many diseases, including cervical cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, or diabetes, and Alzheimer diseases.The lecturer expressed her happiness to receive the prize, saying that she had a passion for research since she was a student.Five female staff of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology also received a Kovalevskaya 2016 award for their project on nano technology applied in agricultural production and health care.They are Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Kim Anh; Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Thu Nga; Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Phuong Tung; Associate Prof. Dr. Vu Thi Bich; and Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Nhung.On behalf of her team, Nga highlighted the significance of the prize to scientists, saying that it encourages young scientists to continue their work.Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quang Liem, Director of the Institute for Materials Research under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said the prize is an honour not only for the team, but also for Vietnam’s science community.He expressed his admiration for the five female scientists, saying that they have managed to take care of their families while developing their career, contributing to the nation’s science development.-VNA