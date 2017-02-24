Laguna Lang Co golf course to host Faldo Series Asia Grand Final

Laguna Lang Co (Source: internet)



Laguna Lang Co, winner of the 2017 IAGTO golf resort of the year award, will be hosting its first-ever Faldo Series Asia Grand Final for young golfers from March 15-17.Sanctioned by Asian Tour and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the prestigious event will gather more than 90 leading Asian young golfers, plus the 2016 Europe Grand Final winners.Results will count toward the world amateur golf ranking (boys and girls). Six-time Major champion Nick Faldo, will invite each age-category champion (three boys, two girls) to compete in the 2017 Europe Grand Final. The overall boy and girl champion will play in a professional Tour event.Spanning 54 holes (with no cut), the format will be gross stroke-play with trophies awarded to the winner and runner-up in five categories: Boys’ U-21, -18 and -16 and Girls’U-21 and -16.The Faldo Series Asia Trophy will be awarded to one overall champion, regardless of age or gender."I truly look forward to bringing the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final to Vietnam and Laguna Lang Co, a course that I visit often and am most proud of designing," said Faldo, Laguna Golf Brand Ambassador."Our hosts at Laguna Lang Co and Banyan Tree Group are contributing greatly to growing opportunities through golf and developing tomorrow’s champions. In addition, some of the best young golfers in the world will now have the tremendous experience of visiting and enjoying golf and hospitality in Vietnam."-VNA