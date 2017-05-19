Monument of late President Ho Chi Minh and his father Nguyen Sinh Sac in Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)



– A monument of late President Ho Chi Minh, known as Nguyen Tat Thanh in his early years, and his father Nguyen Sinh Sac, was inaugurated at the central square of Quy Nhon city, central coastal Binh Dinh province on May 18.The inauguration took place to celebrate the 127th birthday of the late president (May 19, 1890) with Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac in attendance.The 15.5-metre-high bronze monument was created by sculptor Vu Dai Binh. Binh said it is Vietnam’s only monument portraying Nguyen Tat Thanh with his father. The pair stand side by side, looking to the East Sea.According to historians, Nguyen Tat Thanh followed his father, a Confucian scholar and teacher, to Binh Khe, a small district of Binh Dinh, to work as an imperial magistrate. Sac was later demoted, an event that greatly influenced Thanh’s thinking. At the age of 20, he was aware of the country’s political deadlock which led to his decision to travel to the West to win his nation’s freedom.Binh Khe is also the last place Thanh and his father were together, after which the young man embarked on a long-journey and never saw his father again.When Ho Chi Minh returned to Vietnam in 1941, 30 years after he left the country, his father had died.Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Tung said the monument was built to mark the late President’s young days when his revolutionary outlook emerged.-VNA