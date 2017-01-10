Nghe An raises over 43 billion VND for poor people on Tet

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

–287 individuals and groups donated more than 43 billion VND (1.89 million USD) at the fund-raising event “Lunar New Year (Tet) for the needy” held in the central province of Nghe An on January 9.This was the fourth year the event had taken place in Nghe An. It is also a chance to honour outstanding supporters of the poor.Nghe An is home to 74,740 households living in poverty.In 2016, the Vietnam Fatherland Front provincial committee in Nghe An added 22 billion VND (968,000 USD) to its fund for the poor. The funds were used to build and upgrade 798 houses for the disadvantaged.-VNA