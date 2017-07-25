Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong presents gifts for residents at the nursing centre for revolutionary contributors in Vien Ngoai village, Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district. (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visited a nursing centre for revolutionary contributors in Vien Ngoai village, Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district, on July 25, ahead of the 70th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947).On behalf of Party and State leaders, the Party chief lauded efforts made by the centre’s staff in caring for war invalids and martyrs’ family members.Trong expressed his sympathy for the losses endured by those people, who are receiving treatment at the facility, and told them that they should be proud of what they and their relatives have contributed to the nation’s revolution achievements.He made visits to every single room at the centre, talking and presenting gifts to the residents.Established in 1978, the nursing facility now houses 55 revolutionary contributors, including heroic mothers and invalids.-VNA