Philippine police ready to return to anti-drug war

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine police are ready to resume the war on drug trade launched by President Rodrigo Duterte, police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said on February 27.



Speaking at a press conference, the police chief stressed that they are ready to get back to the war if given orders of the President.



The sooner police return, the better the fight becomes, otherwise gains made against drug trade could be lost, he affirmed.



Despite his denunciation of the police, President Duterte told the media that he could allow the force to resume anti-drug operations, saying that drug trading activities on the streets has risen 20 percent since the police withdrew from the campaign.



Over 8,000 lives have been claimed since the national crackdown on drugs was instigated by President Duterte when he took office in the middle of last year. There are also over 1 million people who have been captured or surrendered themselves.



Last month, Duterte criticised the police for “being corrupt to the core” and halted the police involvement in the campaigns although he committed to continue the campaigns.-VNA