Reference exchange rate goes up 4 VND

– The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 21,156 VND per USD on December 28, up 4 VND from the day earlier.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,821 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,491 VND per USD.In the opening hour, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,720 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,790 VND per USD, unchanged from December 27.Eximbank bought one USD for 22,700 VND and sold one USD for 22,800 VND, unchanged from the day ago.In Techcombank, the buying rate was listed 22,700 VND/USD while the selling rate was 22,800 VND/USD.-VNA