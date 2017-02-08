Reference exchange rate rises 12 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietcombank)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,208 VND per USD on February 8, up 12 VND from the day ago.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,872 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,543 VND per USD.In the opening hours, strong fluctuations were seen at commercial banks.Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 22,600 VND and the selling rate at 22,670 VND, for one USD, up 55 VND from the end of the day before.BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,580 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,650 VND per USD, up 20 VND.Meanwhile, at Vietinbank, the buying rate was set at 22,605 VND per USD, and the selling rate was at 22,675 VND per USD, up 30 VND from the day ago.-VNA