Nguyen Chi Vinh, standing member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Defence Minister (L) meets with Fan Changlong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China (Photo: VNA)

– Nguyen Chi Vinh, standing member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Defence Minister, met with Fan Changlong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, in Beijing on May 12 in the framework of President Tran Dai Quang’s State visit to China.Vinh said Vietnam attaches great importance to Fan Changlong’s upcoming visit to Vietnam and his participation in the upcoming fourth Vietnam-China high-level border defence friendship exchange.He stressed that the exchange is an important event in the cooperation between the two countries’ armies and peoples, noting that it will provide an opportunity for the two countries’ senior defence officials to hold strategic discussions to consolidate the relations between the two Parties, States, armies and peoples.Fan Changlong said Vietnamese and Chinese armed forces, military academies and border units have held regular exchanges, contributing to the reinforcement of their solidarity, friendship and cooperation, as well as peace, stability in the region and beyond.Earlier the same day, Vinh had a working session with Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of China, on preparations for the visit to Vietnam and attendance at the fourth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange by Fan Changlong.The fourth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange is due to take place in Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Lai Chau and China’s south-western province of Yunnan province in May.-VNA