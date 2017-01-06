Survey: Hanoi among top affordable Asian destinations

Part of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi, known for its cheap food and accommodation options, is much more affordable than many other Asian destinations, according to a MasterCard survey.

Statistics show that each foreign visitor to the city spends an average 110 USD per day, while a local tourist spends around 55 USD. The numbers are much lower than for other leading tourist cities in the region.

According to a MasterCard survey last year tourists spent 258 USD per day in Seoul, 255 USD in Singapore and 262 USD in Beijing.

In Bali tourists often spend around 125 USD, according to the Indonesian central bank.

In July the 2016 TripIndex report by TripAdvisor named Hanoi the least expensive among 20 favourite cities surveyed for the third year in a row. It beat Bangkok and Mumbai.

But the data could vary based on the source.-VNA