Thailand promotes use of rubber (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



– The cabinet of Thailand has decided to allocate 1.8 billion THB (54 million USD) from the central fund to promote the use of rubber by various government bodies.The recipients include the Ministry of Defence (1.5 billion THB), the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (164.4 million THB), and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (135 million THB).The Ministry of Defence plans to spend the allocated money purchasing rubber mattresses and multi-purpose lawns using rubber as raw material, while the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will use more rubber in covering the floors of sport stadiums.The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will use rubber to make rubber gloves and floors in cattle farms.The Thai Ministry of Commerce said the allocation of this fund is just a temporary measure, adding that in the long run, the Rubber Authority of Thailand will conduct studies to explore more effective solutions to use rubber material in production.-VNA