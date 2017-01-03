Thailand: Serious traffic accident kills 25

The scene of the accident. (Source: AFP/VNA)



Bangkok (VNA) – A serious traffic accident happened on January 2 in Thailand’s eastern province of Chonburi, claiming the lives of 25 and injuring two.



All dead victims were on a small passenger coach which collided head-on with a semi-truck running in the opposite direction.



Police said the coach driver lost control of the vehicle, letting the coach to slide into the opposite lane. After the collision, both vehicles burst into flame.



According to the 2015 report of the World Health Organisation (WHO), despite Thailand’s relatively good infrastructure, the country still has the second largest number of dangerous roads in the world in terms of accidents.



The fatalities of traffic accidents in the country often surge during the end of the year when the traffic volume increases.



During the four-day New Year 2017 holiday from December 29 to January 1, 280 people died in traffic accidents in Thailand, up 10 percent from the same period last year.



Around 43 percent of traffic accidents were caused by drunk drivers while 82 percent of accidents involved motorbikes.-VNA