Thua Thien-Hue: over 88 mln USD for technical infrastructure

The ground-breaking ceremony of Phong Dien-Viglacera IP (Source: VNA)

– Authorities of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will spend 2 trillion VND (around 88.6 million USD) on technical infrastructure in 2017, towards satisfying local socio-economic development requirements.The local administration will work with relevant agencies to accelerate the progress of key investment projects, especially in transport, such as a road to Phu Bai international airport and a route from National Road 1A to Bach Ma National Park.Water supply and wastewater treatment projects in industrial parks (IP) will continue to be implemented, using official development assistance and loans from the Asia Development Bank.Attention will be paid to ensuring the quality of water environment improvement projects in Hue city, building a power system serving infrastructure construction in the Phong Dien-Viglacera IP, investing in developing infrastructure and social housing for workers in Phu Da and Quang Vinh IPs.The province now boasts seven IPs with a total area of over 2,700 ha. These have attracted 137 investment projects worth 63 trillion VND (2.73 billion USD), including 92 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of 2.65 billion USD.In 2016, foreign direct investment firms operating in the locality raked in 650 million USD in revenue, up 18 percent year-on-year, contributing 1.5 trillion VND (66.4 million USD) to the local budget and providing jobs for 17,500 labourers.Thua Thien-Hue ranks 25th nationwide in attracting foreign investment and is one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investors in the central region.Last year, local authorities granted investment licenses to nine new projects and approved capital addition to two others.-VNA