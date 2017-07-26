Vietnamese singers Dang Duong and Dao To Loan will perform at the Toyota Concert 2017. (Photo: baomoi.com)

– Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) will hold four concert nights themed “The romantic love songs” in HCM City, Hanoi and central Vinh Phuc province in August.The Toyota Concert 2017 will take place in HCM City on August 6, at the Hanoi Opera House on August 25-26 and at Vinh Phuc Theatre on August 19.The annual concert will be conducted by Japanese Honna Tesuji and feature performances by Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung, singers Dang Duong and Dao To Loan and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.This is the 20th year of the event which aims to bring classical music to local music lovers. All money raised from ticket sales will be donated to the “Toyota Musical Scholarship for Vietnamese Young Music Talents” programme.-VNA