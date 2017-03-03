Vietnam attends Asia’s largest coffee and tea fair

A coffee booth at the fair (Photo: VNA)

– As many as eight Vietnamese firms are showcasing their top quality tea and coffee products at the Café Asia and International Coffee and Tea Expo - the largest of its kind in Asia, which opened in Singapore on March 2.The three-day event brings together 150 café owners and managers, coffee and tea exporters and importers as well as distributors and suppliers of café-related machinery and equipment in a dynamic marketplace. They are displaying their products in an area of 5,000 square metres.According to Nguyen Viet Chi, Trade Counsellor of Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, the fair creates opportunities for domestic enterprises to introduce their products as well as meet with potential partners in the region.Chi highlighted that such international fairs helps Vietnamese businesses flesh out their product development by focusing on the protection of trademark as well as improvement product quality and brands.Vietnamese exporters need to pay heeds to diversifying instant coffee products to match with consumers’ taste and bring higher export value, President of the ASEAN Coffee Federation (ACF) Victor Mah said, adding that with a total population of more than 600 million people, ASEAN is a large coffee consumption market in the region.Trung Nguyen, Hello 5 and Liberica Gold are among the Vietnamese exhibitors who have branched out their products in Singapore for several years. Others businesses sent brochures, catalogues and samples to introduce their brands at the event.On the opening day, a line-up of international visitors and businesses expressed their interests in Vietnamese coffee.The event is expected to welcome over 10,000 visitors.-VNA