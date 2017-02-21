Vietnamese chicken breast to be exported to Japan

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– First batch of processed chicken breasts of a Dong Nai-based poultry company will be sold in Japan in July, according to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Branch of the southern province of Dong Nai.The Koyu & Unitek Co., Ltd, located in the Long Binh Industrial Zone, has to form a closed production chain ensuring food safety to meet its partner’s standards, according to the Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper.The shipment is expected to open new opportunities for local farmers and help them lessen their dependence on the domestic market.Koyu & Unitek will export about 300 tonnes of chicken breasts to Japan per month.The southern province of Dong Nai is home to 16 million farmed chickens. -VNA