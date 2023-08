Travel Infographic Quang Ninh eyes becoming tourism hub In addition to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector able to contribute 15% to gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, the northern province of Quang Ninh - home of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay - is also striving to turn itself into a national tourism hub.

Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has recently been named among the nine best city destinations with beaches in the world by the Hong Kong (China)-based South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 6.6 million in the first seven months of 2023, surging 6.9-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 67.5% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign media in July continued to select and honour Vietnam's tourism destinations, contributing to spreading the image of Vietnam as a beautiful, friendly, and attractive destination among international friends.