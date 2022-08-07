110th birth anniversary of late Chairman of State Council Vo Chi Cong celebrated
The central province of Quang Nam held a ceremony on August 6 evening to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of the late Chairman of the Council of State, Vo Chi Cong (August 7, 1912-2022).
Attending the event were Politburo members: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van Thuong, and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, among others.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phan Viet Cuong said that the event was an opportunity to better understand Cong’s life, glorious career and great contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause, thus helping today and future generations to study and follow his example in the cause of national building and safeguarding.
Vo Chi Cong (1912 – 2011) once served as Politburo member, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers. He had participated in revolutionary activities since 1930 and led local people to gain power in Quang Nam and Da Nang in 1945.
He was said to be an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh.
With his great contributions, he was awarded the Gold Star Order, the 70-year Party membership badge and many other noble orders and medals by the Party and State./.