Society Hung Yen aims to install electronic power meters to all customers within 2022 The Hung Yen Power Company (Hung Yen PC) is striving to complete the installation and replacement of existing meters by electronic meters for all customers in the northern province by the end of this year, according to Hung Yen PC Vice Director Ngo The Tuyen.

Society Hanoi completes preparations for freeing amnestied prisoners Hanoi’s public security units are now ready to carry out the amnesty round on the occasion of National Day (September 2), as all necessary preparations had been completed by August 29.

Society Over 91,000 contestants sit Vietnam-Laos relation quiz in week 11 Close to 91,480 people sit the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations from 4pm on August 22 to 3pm on August 29, the 11th week of the competition.