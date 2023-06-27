120 Vietnamese, Japanese children to join JFA Uniqlo Soccer Kids
The young athletes wearing uniforms sponsored by the fashion brand Uniqlo will play in teams of five. (Photo: JFA UNIQLO SOCCER KIDS)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 120 children, including 100 from Japan and 20 from Vietnam, will take part in the upcoming Japan Football Association (JFA) Uniqlo Soccer Kids slated for July 1 and 2 in Vietnam.
The event, co-organised by the JFA and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.
The mini soccer festival for preschool children under 6 years old will take place in Hanoi on July 1 and Ho Chi Minh City the next day. The young athletes wearing uniforms sponsored by the fashion brand Uniqlo will play in teams of five.
The ambassador of the event is Atsuto Uchida, a former player for the Japanese national team from 2008-2011, and currently the coach of the country’s U20 national team. Ambassadors of the Vietnamese side are former players Pham Thanh Luong and Nguyen Viet Thang.
Since its 2003 debut in Japan, the festival has attracted the participation of more than 300,000 kids over the past two decades./.