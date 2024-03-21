1,200 houses constructed to aid disadvantaged households in Dak Lak
The Ministry of Public Security of March 21 held a ceremony to present financial support for the construction of 1,200 houses for ethnic people, social welfare beneficiaries, and poor households in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
At the event, two completed houses, serving as the model for the building of the remainder, were handed over to two families in Cu M’gar district.
According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, the project aims to raise the groups' living standards and consolidate their trust in the Party, State and local authorities.
The building of the remaining 1,198 houses is expected to be completed on September 2, ahead of the province’s 120th founding anniversary (November 22).
In his remarks at the ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Trung affirmed that with funding from the ministry, the provincial authorities, and other sources, the police in Dak Lak will collaborate with relevant departments, agencies, and units to carry out the work assigned./.