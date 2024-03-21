Society Spirit of Youth Month 2024 promoted in Laos A football tournament of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in the National University of Laos kicked off on March 20 in Vientiane on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the HCYU (March 26, 1931-2024).

Society Kien Giang makes efforts to overcome EC warnings against illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has just issued a directive requesting party committees, party organisations, departments, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the European Commission (EC)’s warnings against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in the locality.

Society Over 200 foreigners denied entry into Vietnam in 2 months: CAAV The first two months of this year saw an increase in the number foreign visitors denied from entry into Vietnam due to invalid documents, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Society “Happy Vietnam” photo, video contest launched The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and relevant agencies, launched the “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest for this year on March 20, in response to the International Day of Happiness.