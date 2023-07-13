1.3-billion-USD LNG terminal warehouse project gets greenlight
An LNG tank - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - The People's Committee of Binh Thuan province has issued a decision approving the investment of Son My liquefied natutal gas (LNG) terminal warehouse project in the south-central province’s Ham Tan district.
With a total investment of more than 1.3 billion USD, this is one of the largest LNG terminal warehouse projects in Vietnam at present.
The project, implemented by a joint venture of Petrovietnam Gas JSC (PV GAS) and US-based AES Corporation, is expected to be put into operation in 2027, providing 3.6 million tonnes of LNG per year in the first phase, and 6 million tonnes in the second phase.
It aims to serve Son My 1 and Son My 2 gas-fueled power plants, as well as LNG import.
Binh Thuan has become one of Vietnam’s major energy centres. Currently, the province houses 48 power plants of all kinds with commercial generation, whose combined capacity totals 6,794 MW./.