Business Lao Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance service for VietJet Air Lao Airlines, the national flag carrier of Laos, will provide aircraft maintenance service for the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company under an agreement signed in Vientiane on July 12.

Business Software exports play key role in digital economy Software exporters took the spotlight in the Vietnamese digital economic picture in the first six months of this year, posting high export revenue.

Business AMRO revises up Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 7.6% from last April's projection of 7.1%, reflecting signs of an emerging turnaround.