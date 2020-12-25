13th National Party Congress to take place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, 2021 in Hanoi
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, 2021.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicPersonnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
The personnel preparations for the 13th national party congress have been carried out carefully through 12th-tenure Party Central Committee's sessions.
See more
InfographicHCM City sets economic growth target of 6 percent for 2021
Ho Chi Minh City is targeting a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of around 6 percent in 2021.
InfographicBrief introduction to ACMECS
The Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), also known as the Economic Cooperation Strategy (ECS), is an economic cooperation framework that brings together Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
InfographicBolstering cooperation between Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam
The CLMV cooperation mechanism covers trade-investment, agriculture, industry-energy, transport, tourism and human resources development.
InfographicOverviews of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle
The CLV Development Triangle was established in 1999 covering 10 provinces, namely Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Dak Nong of Vietnam; Sekong, Attapeu and Saravan of Laos and Stung Treng, Rattanak Kiri and Mondul Kiri of Cambodia.
InfographicVietnam – Cuba special ties: a role model international relations
The Vietnam – Cuba special ties is considered a role model international relations.