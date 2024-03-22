140 int’l delegations to join Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024
As many as 140 international delegations from 50 countries worldwide will be invited to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, which is scheduled to take place at the Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 19-22.
Hosted by the Ministry of Defence, the second edition of the expo aims to share achievements and experience in researching, producing and using weapons and technical equipment, and promote cooperation in the field of defence industry between Vietnam and countries participating in the expo.
Hosted by the Ministry of Defence, the second edition of the expo aims to share achievements and experience in researching, producing and using weapons and technical equipment, and promote cooperation in the field of defence industry between Vietnam and countries participating in the expo.
According to Major General Le Quang Tuyen, Deputy Director of the General Department of Defence Industry under the Ministry of National Defence, the expo will cover an area of about 100,000 sq.m.
The highlight of the event will be a welcome flyover performed by the VPA’s Air Force at the opening ceremony. It will also feature martial art performances and seminars, among others.
Domestic and international defence enterprises will introduce combat vehicles, technological solutions, and weapons and equipment for all the navy, army and air defence - air forces.
With the theme of "Peace, friendship, cooperation for mutual development," the expo aims to convey to the world a message advocating for peace, demonstrating the spirit of Vietnam being friends with all countries in the world, a responsible and trustworthy partner in the international community, and the country’s hope to expand defence diplomacy, multilateralism, and cooperation for peace, stability, and mutual development.
It is hoped to contribute to enhancing trade activities and seeking potential partners and markets to participate in Vietnam's production, supply and export chain of defence products; and promoting the image of the land and people of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam People's Army to the world, thus raising Vietnam's political position and voice on the international stage.
The first Vietnam International Defence Expo in 2022 attracted more than 170 defence industry enterprises from 31 countries and territories. Within the framework of the event, 80 bilateral meetings and 15 technical presentation sessions were arranged./.