With 487 out of 488 votes, or 98.38% of the National Assembly's membership, the legislature passed a resolution on the election of Thuong. The resolution took effect immediately after it was approved.

Under the resolution, Thuong, who is a member of the Politburo, permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and a deputy of the 15th National Assembly, will serve as President of Vietnam in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Taking the oath of office the same day, Thuong vowed to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution, and work hard to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Vice President Vo Thi An Xuan, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Do Van Chien presented flowers to congratulate him./.

VNA