A meeting of the Vietnamese National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sixth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on October 23, in accordance with the Constitution and the Law on the NA Organisation.

Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and deputies will pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in capital Hanoi at 7:15am.

At 8am, the NA will convene a preparatory session, during which NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver a speech while member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong will present a report on examination of the proposed agenda for the sixth session.

Later, the legislature is due to discuss and vote to approve the agenda.

The opening ceremony is slated for 9am which will be live broadcast on the Voice of Vietnam's VOV1, Vietnam Television's VTV1, and National Assembly Television channels./.