15th Vietnam - China int’l trade, tourism fair to open in late November
The 15th Vietnam - China International Trade and Tourism Fair is scheduled to open in Mong Cai city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on November 30, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.
A corner of Mong Cai city (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The 15th Vietnam - China International Trade and Tourism Fair is scheduled to open in Mong Cai city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on November 30, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.
The event will include an exhibition of the two countries’ socioeconomic achievements, a display and introduction of Vietnamese and Chinese goods, a forum on cross-border tourism via the international border gate pair of Mong Cai and Dongxing (China), and a forum on the export of agro-forestry-fisheries products to China.
Tourism and business cooperation deals between the countries' enterprises are expected to be signed on this occasion.
In addition, cultural and sport activities will also be held, including singing on the border river, a cultural exchange between the youth of Mong Cai and Dongxing, an international golf tourism tournament, and a friendship running race, according to the municipal administration.
Over the past years, Quang Ninh has been working to gradually establish itself as a “gateway” for cross-border trade between Vietnam and China. It shares more than 118km of land border, and 191km of sea border with China./.