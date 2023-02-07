Society Additional Vietnamese peacekeepers sent to UN missions The President’s decisions to send seven additional military officers to UN peacekeeping missions were handed over to the officers during a ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence on February 7.

Society Vietnamese Embassy in France holds New Year gathering The Vietnamese Embassy in France recently held a Lunar New Year gathering, with overseas Vietnamese and international friends taking part.

Society Quang Nam fishermen pledge to implement regulations against IUU fishing With a better understanding of the fishery law and regulations, fishermen in the central province of Quang Nam are contributing to developing a sustainable modern fishing industry and removing the “yellow card” for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing imposed by the European Commission (EC).

Society Vietnamese included in Ulsan city’s multilingual e-newspaper The newspaper Ulsan City News of Ulsan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has launched a multilingual electronic version, including Vietnamese.