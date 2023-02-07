16 districts in Hanoi record no poor households
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 16 districts in Hanoi - 11 urban and 5 rural ones - no longer have any households living under the poverty line, and the number of poor households in the capital city stands at 2,134, making up only 0.095% of its population.
The municipal People’s Committee has set the target of reducing the number of poor households to 642 this year. To that end, it has directed districts to concertedly roll out policies and measures on sustainable poverty reduction.
Fifteen out of 18 rural districts in Hanoi have won the new-style rural area status, and 48 communes have met advanced criteria of a new-style rural area, and five others have been recognised as model new rural areas.
The city has also paid attention to the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme. As a result, 1,649 products have satisfied the standards set under the programme.
Last year, more than 22 trillion VND (931.81 million USD) was earmarked for the new-style rural area building programme, of which nearly 11 trillion VND was sourced from the city budget.
The committee has asked departments, agencies and localities to build and implement plans and solutions flexibly and mobilise all resources for the programme this year./.