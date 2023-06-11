At People's Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu commune (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The police of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak arrested 16 people involved in the gun attack in Cu Kuin district as of 4:30pm on June 11, said the Ministry of Public Security’s spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo.



Relevant agencies also successfully freed two hostages. The third one managed to run away.



Competent agencies are searching for other accomplices who joined the attack.

A road leading to People's Committee of Ea Ktur commune (Photo: VNA)



Earlier on June 11 morning, Xo said according to the Dak Lak provincial police, an unidentified group of individuals used guns to attack the police headquarters in Ea Tieu và Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin district on early the same day, resulting in the death and injury of several police officers, communal officials and civilians.



Xo said the ministry has directed competent agencies search for other accomplices who joined the attack.



He also urged people in Cu Kuin district and neighbouring areas to stay calm and follow the instructions of local authorities and police.



In Cu Kuin district, communes are directed to mobilise all personnel on duty, and local people are encouraged not to go out, and to report to the local authorities immediately when detecting strangers.



The province and the district have visited those who were injured and families and the deceased in the attack./.