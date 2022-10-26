Phu Quoc is now a destination of great interest to domestic and international travel companies.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of tourists to Phu Quoc increased dramatically, with an average of 80-90 flights landing or taking off a day.

Currently, there are 5 international routes operating flights to or from Phu Quoc with a frequency of 8 flights a day, such as India, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

Phu Quoc International Airport is currently one of the five airports with the largest number of passengers among the total of 29 airports in Vietnam. In the coming years, the airport will be expanded to invest in one more runway, terminal and parking lot to meet the increasing demand of tourists.

Phu Quoc is home to 25,000 hotel rooms, of which there are 17,000 - 18,000 rooms in hotels of 5 stars or more. Phu Quoc is invested by large Vietnamese corporations in high-class service and entertainment activities. So far, about 17 billion USD has been registered and invested in the city./.

VNA