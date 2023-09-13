200 liaison personnel and volunteers are selected from more than 2,000 applications to serve the 9th Global Conference Young Parliamentarians (GCYP). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held in Hanoi on September 12 a gathering to meet 200 liaison personnel and volunteers serving the ninth Global Conference Young Parliamentarians (GCYP).

According to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the HCYU Bui Quang Huy, the union received more than 2,000 applications, and 200 outstanding candidates who fully met the criteria were selected.

Huy expressed his hope that each of them will become a “culture ambassador”, contributing to popularise the image of Vietnam and its people as well as the country’s socio-economic development achievements to international delegates.

Themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, the event will take place from September 14-18 in Hanoi.

Through the event, the NA will continue to work with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to promote the goal of empowering youth and expanding youth participation in solving current global problems.

The event will help promote the role of young parliamentarians and youths in addressing global challenges, as well as their contributions to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

The GCYP is a continuation of the NA's proactive and positive activities to address global problems through the trend of digital transformation and innovation to make progress in meeting the goals set out in the current development stage of Vietnam as well as in the world.

As of September 12, 76 delegations had registered for the event, with a total of more than 300 attendees./.