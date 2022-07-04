Illustrative image. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala is a highlight in the communication work on the People’s Police, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.



He made the statement at a working session with the event’s organising board on July 2.



The gala is part of a series of activities organised by the Ministry of Public Security to mark the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam People’s Police (July 20). It aims to strengthen cultural and music exchanges and improve mutual understanding of national identity, country, and people; the work of the Vietnam People's Police in particular as well as the forces of other ASEAN and its partners in general



The gala will take place on July 9-10 on pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in Hanoi capital. It will bring together police music groups from ASEAN members such as Laos, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, and Vietnam, in addition to those from Japan and China.



Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Anh Thong of the ceremonial troupe of the ministry said more than 120 policemen had spent two months preparing for the event, adding that they will try to improve the performance after collecting comments at a rehearsal held on July 2./.