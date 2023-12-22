Following the Party and State’s orientations, Vietnam has sent personnel to UN peacekeeping missions, realising the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development.

So far, Vietnam has sent nearly 800 military and public security officers to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) as well as the UN headquarters in the forms of individuals and units.

Currently, Vietnam ranks 45th out of 120 countries sending military and police officers to the missions with the number of personnel regularly deployed to field missions reaching 274, including 36 women officers.

The UN leaders have repeatedly praised Vietnamese peacekeeping forces, and many also highlighted Vietnam's contributions to promoting gender equality by sending a large number of women officers to UN peacekeeping missions.

With their braveness and spirit of self-reliance as well as flexible and creative approach, Vietnamese officers joining peacekeeping activities have shown strong performance in implementing their tasks, overcoming difficulties, maintaining close relations with local communities, and acting as ambassadors of peace and friendship./.

