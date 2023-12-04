2023 Horasis Asia Meeting discusses human resources for digital transformation
Digital transformation, innovation and human resources management were centred for discussion at the 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 4.
Binh Duong (VNA) -
Opinions at the event said human resources training should not only focus on providing short-term knowledge and skills but also aim to develop creative thinking, problem-solving ability and strategic vision. This helps workforce not only adapt to current technologies but stay prepared to face the challenges of the future also.
Education institutions need to work closely with businesses and organisations to grasp the real needs of the labour market, build a practical learning environment and promote creativity in the teaching process. This approach will help Binh Duong maintain competitiveness while creating a workforce capable of making positive contributions to the sustainable development of the local community and economy, they said.
Experts said the path of digital transformation and innovation through a smart model is inevitable. With a strategy built on the existing foundation of over 4,000 foreign-invested projects totalling more than 40 billion USD and tens of thousands of domestic enterprises, these resources provide a concrete means to achieve clear objectives. As a result, Binh Duong has become a region of innovation and creativity, recognised by the global smart community as genuinely well-founded rather than merely a branding exercise.
As part of the event, there was also a panel discussion on promoting the startup ecosystem, innovation and the fourth industrial revolution, which was co-hosted by the Eastern International University (EIU), the Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Becamex IDC Corporation.
Also in the morning, the provincial authorities held a plenary dialogue on the Binh Duong smart city development project - a breakthrough strategic initiative for the local socio-economic development, with dozens of international experts taking part.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said eight years after the project was launched, Binh Duong has continued to learn from many countries worldwide, operating under the State - School – Enterprise model, focusing on four core areas of human resources, technology, businesses and fundamental factors.
Founded in 2005, the Horasis Asia Meeting is an international investment promotion organisation to connect investors who are multinational groups. Horasis is a global visions community committed to providing a platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to seek global partners. In addition to the Horasis Asia Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, and Horasis India Meeting, among others./.