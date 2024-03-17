Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) Nguyen Duc Loi speaks at the closing ceremony of the 2024 National Press Festival in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2024 National Press Festival wrapped up in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

With the theme of "Vietnamese Press - Pioneering, Innovation for the Revolutionary Cause of the Party and the People", the three-day event is a highlight of the professionalism and modernity of the Vietnamese press.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) Nguyen Duc Loi, who is also head of the festival’s organising board, said it brought together representatives from central and local press agencies nationwide, with 120 booths displaying outstanding publications covering all aspects of economic, political, cultural, social, defence, security, and foreign affairs.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, urged press agencies to focus on popularising the implementation of the socio-economic development tasks, spreading good and compassionate values in society, and bringing Party, State, and Government guidelines, policies and laws into life, thus meeting the expectations of all people.

He also asked them to strengthen the work of building a clean and strong Party, constantly fostering and improving political bravery, revolutionary ethics, and professional expertise for journalists.

Representatives from press agencies receive A prize for best displaying booth at the National Press Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of this year's festival, the organising board and awards council awarded 11 A, 29 B, 53 C, and 88 consolation prizes in the categories of best displaying booth, impressive Tet radio programme, impressive Tet television programme, impressive Tet electronic newspaper interface, and impressive Tet newspaper cover.

The Vietnam News Agency won the A prize in the category of best displaying booth. Its affiliates VietnamPlus electronic newspaper and Tin Tuc (News) newspaper won A and C prizes, respectively, in the category "Impressive Tet electronic newspaper interface"./.