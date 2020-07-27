25 years of Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations
In the first six months of 2020, Vietnam's export volume to ASEAN countries was estimated at nearly 11 billion USD while its import volume from the bloc was over 14 billion USD.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
